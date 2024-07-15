Flash Flood Warning issued July 15 at 7:08PM PDT until July 15 at 8:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 708 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Highway 95 and Needles Highway.

This includes the following highways…

Highway 95 in San Bernardino County between mile markers 58 and 75.

Needles Highway.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.