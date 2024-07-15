Flash Flood Warning issued July 15 at 8:36PM PDT until July 15 at 10:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 836 PM PDT /836 PM MST/, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain from earlier thunderstorms fell over the area

between Topock and Oatman. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain fell

prior to 8 pm. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Oatman Highway between mile markers 1 and 18 and County Route 1

between Topock and Mohave Valley.

This includes Oatman Highway between mile markers 1 and 18.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Warm Springs Wash, Fivemile Wash, Sacramento Wash and Topock Bay.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.