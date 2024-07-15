Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 15 at 1:53PM PDT until July 15 at 2:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

SVRSGX

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 245 PM PDT.

* At 153 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hwy 74

Between Anza And Palm Desert, or 11 miles east of Anza, and is

nearly stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Southeastern Palm Springs, Palm Desert, Rancho Mirage, Hwy 74

Between Anza And Palm Desert, Hwy 74 Between Mountain Center And

Anza, La Quinta, Indian Wells, and Santa Rosa Mountain.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.