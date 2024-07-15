Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 15 at 3:02PM PDT until July 15 at 3:45PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 107 and 114. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Riverside County.

* At 302 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Desert Center, and is nearly stationary.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

