Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 15 at 3:02PM PDT until July 15 at 3:45PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
SVRPSR
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 345 PM PDT.
* At 302 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast
of Desert Center, and is nearly stationary.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
Riverside County.
This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 107 and 114.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.