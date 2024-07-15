Skip to Content
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 15 at 4:02PM PDT until July 15 at 4:45PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Published 4:02 PM

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 445 PM PDT.

* At 402 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles west of
Eagle Mtn, or 15 miles north of Chiriaco Summit, moving east at 5
mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
Riverside County.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

National Weather Service

