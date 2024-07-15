Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 15 at 4:28PM PDT until July 15 at 4:45PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 428 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of
Eagle Mtn, or 16 miles north of Chiriaco Summit, moving east at 5
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
Riverside County.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.