Special Weather Statement issued July 15 at 3:04PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 304 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11
miles north of Cottonwood Visitor, or 17 miles north of Chiriaco
Summit. This thunderstorm was nearly stationary.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of San Bernardino and
Riverside Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.