Special Weather Statement issued July 15 at 4:42PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 442 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Eagle Mtn, or 12 miles northwest of Desert Center, moving east at 5
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Eagle Mtn.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.