Special Weather Statement issued July 15 at 5:09PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 509 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Hwy 38 Between Onyx Summit And Sugarloaf, or over Onyx Summit, moving

east at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Big Bear City, Onyx Summit, Hwy 38 Between Onyx Summit And Sugarloaf,

Baldwin Lake, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, Hwy 18 Between

Baldwin Lake And Lucerne Valley, Woodlands, and Heart Bar Campground.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.