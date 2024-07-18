Excessive Heat Warning issued July 18 at 12:52AM PDT until July 21 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions expected. Temperatures in the
Colorado River Valley and around Lake Mead, Mohave, and Havasu
will range from 112 to 118. Central and southern Mohave county
including the Kingman area will range from 106 to 112. Cadiz and
Morongo Basins will range from 110 to 117.
* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort
Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Morongo Basin, Cadiz Basin, and San
Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.
* WHEN…From 10 AM PDT /10 AM MST/ Friday to 9 PM PDT /9 PM MST/
Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hot temperatures overnight will mean little
relief from the daytime heat, especially in lower elevations of
the Colorado River Valley, where low temperatures may not fall
below 90 degrees.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.