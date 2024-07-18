Excessive Heat Warning issued July 18 at 2:47PM PDT until July 21 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 114
expected.
* WHERE…In California, Death Valley National Park, Eastern Mojave
Desert, and Western Mojave Desert. In Nevada, Las Vegas Valley,
Northeast Clark County, Southern Clark County, and Western Clark
and Southern Nye County.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Saturday to 9 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.