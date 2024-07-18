Skip to Content
Excessive Heat Warning issued July 18 at 8:48PM PDT until July 21 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

July 19, 2024 4:42 AM
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 118
expected. Low temperatures will be as high as 92.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Friday to 9 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

National Weather Service

