Flash Flood Warning issued July 18 at 6:21PM PDT until July 18 at 8:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 621 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated that rain had ended on

Highway 127 north of Baker. However, radar estimated that up to an

inch of rain had fallen in the wash which crosses the highway near

mile marker 15, and flash flooding could still be ongoing.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of San Bernardino County

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.