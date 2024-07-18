Flash Flood Warning issued July 18 at 6:54PM PDT until July 18 at 8:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 654 PM PDT, Rain had ended on Highway 127 north of Baker.

However, flash flooding is still occurring. At 645 PM PDT, a vehicle

was stuck in the water between mile markers 15 and 16, and the water

was reportedly still rising.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of San Bernardino County

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.