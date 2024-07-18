Heat Advisory issued July 18 at 8:48PM PDT until July 21 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Temperatures up to 100 expected at lower elevations, mid
80s at resort levels. Lows on lower slopes as high as 75.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County
Mountains.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Friday to 9 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.