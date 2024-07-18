Heat Advisory issued July 18 at 8:48PM PDT until July 21 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Temperatures up to 100 expected at lower elevations, mid

80s at resort levels. Lows on lower slopes as high as 75.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County

Mountains.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Friday to 9 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.