Excessive Heat Warning issued July 19 at 10:07AM PDT until July 21 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions. Temperatures in the Las Vegas

Valley, Western Mojave Desert, and Pahrump will range from 110 to

115. Death Valley National Park can expect temperatures above 120.

* WHERE…In California, Death Valley National Park, Eastern Mojave

Desert, and Western Mojave Desert. In Nevada, Las Vegas Valley,

Northeast Clark County, Southern Clark County, and Western Clark

and Southern Nye County.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Saturday to 9 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Heat-related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hot temperatures overnight will mean little

relief from the daytime heat, especially in Death Valley and the

Las Vegas Valley, where low temperatures may not fall below 90

degrees.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and

loose-fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early

morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat

exhaustion and heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in

shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.