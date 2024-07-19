Excessive Heat Warning issued July 19 at 10:07AM PDT until July 21 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions. Temperatures in the Las Vegas
Valley, Western Mojave Desert, and Pahrump will range from 110 to
115. Death Valley National Park can expect temperatures above 120.
* WHERE…In California, Death Valley National Park, Eastern Mojave
Desert, and Western Mojave Desert. In Nevada, Las Vegas Valley,
Northeast Clark County, Southern Clark County, and Western Clark
and Southern Nye County.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Saturday to 9 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Heat-related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hot temperatures overnight will mean little
relief from the daytime heat, especially in Death Valley and the
Las Vegas Valley, where low temperatures may not fall below 90
degrees.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and
loose-fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early
morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat
exhaustion and heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.