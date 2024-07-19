Excessive Heat Warning issued July 19 at 1:54AM PDT until July 21 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions expected. Temperatures in the

Colorado River Valley and around Lake Mead, Mohave, and Havasu

will range from 112 to 118. Central and southern Mohave county

including the Kingman area will range from 106 to 112. Cadiz and

Morongo Basins will range from 110 to 117.

* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort

Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Morongo Basin, Cadiz Basin, and San

Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.

* WHEN…From 10 AM PDT /10 AM MST/ this morning to 9 PM PDT /9 PM

MST/ Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hot temperatures overnight will mean little

relief from the daytime heat, especially in lower elevations of

the Colorado River Valley, where low temperatures may not fall

below 90 degrees.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose

fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in

shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.