Excessive Heat Warning issued July 20 at 2:54AM PDT until July 21 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 117
expected. Overnight temperatures only falling into the 80s and
lower 90s.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.