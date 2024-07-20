Excessive Heat Warning issued July 20 at 2:54AM PDT until July 21 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 117

expected. Overnight temperatures only falling into the 80s and

lower 90s.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.