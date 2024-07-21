Excessive Heat Warning issued July 21 at 11:36AM PDT until July 24 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot and muggy conditions. Temperatures in the
Western Mojave Desert, and Pahrump will range from 110 to 115.
Death Valley National Park can expect temperatures 120 to 125.
* WHERE…In California, Death Valley National Park and Western
Mojave Desert. In Nevada, Western Clark and Southern Nye County.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Heat-related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hot temperatures overnight will mean little
relief from the daytime heat, especially in Death Valley where low
temperatures may not fall below 100 degrees. Afternoon high
temperatures will feel more oppressive than experienced a few
weeks ago due to the increase in humidity.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and
loose-fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early
morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat
exhaustion and heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.