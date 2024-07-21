Excessive Heat Warning issued July 21 at 1:15AM PDT until July 21 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions. Temperatures in the Las Vegas
Valley, Mesquite and Moapa Valley 110 to 115. Eastern Mojave
Desert, including Baker 112 to 117.
* WHERE…In California, Eastern Mojave Desert. In Nevada, Las Vegas
Valley, Northeast Clark County, and Southern Clark County.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hot temperatures overnight will mean little
relief from the daytime heat, especially in the Las Vegas Valley,
where low temperatures may not fall below 90 degrees.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.