Flash Flood Warning issued July 22 at 10:15PM PDT until July 23 at 1:15AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 115 AM PDT.

* At 1015 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain on Highway 127 in northern San Bernardino County. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Highway 127 from Dumont Dunes to the Inyo County line.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.