Flash Flood Warning issued July 22 at 11:07PM PDT until July 23 at 1:15AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 1107 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms had moved

off of Highway 127 between Dumont Dunes and the Inyo County line.

However, heavy rain had already fallen on this stretch of highway,

and more thunderstorms were developing which could move into the

same area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Highway 127 from Dumont Dunes to the Inyo County line.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.