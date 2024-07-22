Flash Flood Warning issued July 22 at 2:47PM PDT until July 22 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

FFWVEF

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 600 PM PDT.

* At 247 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Cima, Kelso, Mitchell Caverns, Mid Hills Campground, Hole In The

Wall Campground, Black Canyon Equestrian Campground, Nipton And

Ivanpah Roads, Mountain Pass and Nipton.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.