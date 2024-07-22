Skip to Content
Flash Flood Warning issued July 22 at 4:28PM PDT until July 22 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

July 23, 2024 12:27 AM
Published 4:28 PM

At 428 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Cima, Kelso, Mitchell Caverns, Mid Hills Campground, Hole In The
Wall Campground, Black Canyon Equestrian Campground, Nipton And
Ivanpah Roads, Mountain Pass and Nipton.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

National Weather Service

