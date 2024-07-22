Flash Flood Warning issued July 22 at 4:45PM PDT until July 22 at 6:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 445 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain fell.
Flooding impacts will continue, but no additional rainfall is
expected. Flash flooding is ongoing.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Forest Falls, northwestern Mount San Gorgonio, Big Bear Lake, Hwy
38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, Seven Oaks, Angelus Oaks,
Mountain Home Village, Hwy 38 Between Onyx Summit And Sugarloaf,
Barton Flats Campground and Heart Bar Campground.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.