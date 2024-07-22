Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 22 at 2:09PM PDT until July 22 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
New
Published 2:09 PM

SVRVEF

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
North central San Bernardino County in southern California…
South central Clark County in southern Nevada…

* Until 300 PM PDT.

* At 209 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Nipton Road
Mile Marker 3, or 16 miles west of Searchlight, moving northeast at
5 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Cima, Mountain Pass, Nipton And Ivanpah Roads, Mid Hills
Campground, Nipton, Nipton Road Mile Marker 3, and Cal-Nev-Ari.

This includes the following roads…
Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 168 and 186.
Highway 95 in Clark County between mile markers 8 and 16.
State Route 164 in Clark County between mile markers 1 and 15.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content