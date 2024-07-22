Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 22 at 2:09PM PDT until July 22 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

This includes the following roads… Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 168 and 186. Highway 95 in Clark County between mile markers 8 and 16. State Route 164 in Clark County between mile markers 1 and 15. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

* At 209 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Nipton Road Mile Marker 3, or 16 miles west of Searchlight, moving northeast at 5 mph.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.