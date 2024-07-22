Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 22 at 2:09PM PDT until July 22 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
SVRVEF
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
North central San Bernardino County in southern California…
South central Clark County in southern Nevada…
* Until 300 PM PDT.
* At 209 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Nipton Road
Mile Marker 3, or 16 miles west of Searchlight, moving northeast at
5 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Cima, Mountain Pass, Nipton And Ivanpah Roads, Mid Hills
Campground, Nipton, Nipton Road Mile Marker 3, and Cal-Nev-Ari.
This includes the following roads…
Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 168 and 186.
Highway 95 in Clark County between mile markers 8 and 16.
State Route 164 in Clark County between mile markers 1 and 15.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.