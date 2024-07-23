Excessive Heat Warning issued July 23 at 10:35AM PDT until July 25 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Moderate to locally major heatrisk. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 111 to 117F. Low temperatures in the mid 80s to around 90. Warmest day is Thursday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.