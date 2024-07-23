Excessive Heat Warning issued July 23 at 10:35AM PDT until July 25 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 111 to
117F. Low temperatures in the mid 80s to around 90. Warmest day is
Thursday.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Moderate to locally major heatrisk.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.