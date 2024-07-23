Excessive Heat Warning issued July 23 at 10:35AM PDT until July 25 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 100 to
109F.
Low temperatures in the 80s. Hottest day is Thursday.
* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.