Excessive Heat Warning issued July 23 at 10:35AM PDT until July 25 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 100 to

109F.

Low temperatures in the 80s. Hottest day is Thursday.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.