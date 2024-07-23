Excessive Heat Warning issued July 23 at 5:02AM PDT until July 24 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot and muggy conditions. Temperatures in the
Las Vegas Valley, Mesquite and Moapa Valley 110 to 115. Eastern
Mojave Desert, including Baker 112 to 117.
* WHERE…In California, Eastern Mojave Desert. In Nevada, Las Vegas
Valley, Northeast Clark County, and Southern Clark County.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Heat-related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hot temperatures overnight will mean little
relief from the daytime heat, especially in the Las Vegas Valley,
where low temperatures may not fall below 90 degrees. Afternoon
high temperatures will feel more oppressive than experienced a few
weeks ago due to the increase in humidity.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and
loose-fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early
morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat
exhaustion and heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.