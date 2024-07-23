Flash Flood Warning issued July 23 at 1:01AM PDT until July 23 at 3:15AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 101 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated rain tapering off over

Highway 127 south of Dumont Dunes. Heavy rain has fallen in the area

since midnight, and flooding of the highway is still a concern.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Highway 127 south of Dumont Dunes, between mile markers 23 and 34

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.