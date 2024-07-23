Flash Flood Warning issued July 23 at 1:01AM PDT until July 23 at 3:15AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 101 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated rain tapering off over
Highway 127 south of Dumont Dunes. Heavy rain has fallen in the area
since midnight, and flooding of the highway is still a concern.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Highway 127 south of Dumont Dunes, between mile markers 23 and 34
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.