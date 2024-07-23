Flash Flood Warning issued July 23 at 12:04AM PDT until July 23 at 3:15AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

FFWVEF

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 315 AM PDT.

* At 1204 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain on Highway 127 south of Dumont Dunes. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Highway 127 south of Dumont Dunes

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.