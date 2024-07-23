Flash Flood Warning issued July 23 at 12:06AM PDT until July 23 at 1:15AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 1206 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated light rain falling on

Highway 127 between Dumont Dunes and the Inyo County line. Heavy

rain fell in this area earlier, and runoff may still be occurring,

so flash flooding is still a concern. A flash flood warning is also

in effect for Highway 127 just south of Dumont Dunes.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Highway 127 from Dumont Dunes to the Inyo County line.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.