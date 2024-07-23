Flash Flood Warning issued July 23 at 1:39PM PDT until July 23 at 5:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
FFWVEF
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 530 PM PDT.
* At 139 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the Mojave National Preserve. Between 1 and 2
inches of rain have fallen on basins which will drain across
Ivanpah and Morning Star Mine Roads and eventually Nipton Road.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Nipton Road, Ivanpah Road and Morning Star Mine Road
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.