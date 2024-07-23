Flash Flood Warning issued July 23 at 2:38PM PDT until July 23 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 238 PM PDT, the public reported thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Public reported.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.