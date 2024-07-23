Flash Flood Warning issued July 23 at 3:16PM PDT until July 23 at 5:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 316 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated between 1 and 2 inches of

rain had fallen across extensive portions of the Mojave National

Preserve that will drain across Ivanpah and Morning Star Mine Roads

and Nipton Road. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Nipton Road, Ivanpah Road and Morning Star Mine Road

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.