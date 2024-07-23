Skip to Content
Flash Flood Warning issued July 23 at 3:16PM PDT until July 23 at 5:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

today at 11:27 PM
Published 3:16 PM

At 316 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated between 1 and 2 inches of
rain had fallen across extensive portions of the Mojave National
Preserve that will drain across Ivanpah and Morning Star Mine Roads
and Nipton Road. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Nipton Road, Ivanpah Road and Morning Star Mine Road
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

National Weather Service

