Flash Flood Warning issued July 23 at 3:35PM PDT until July 23 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
FFWVEF
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 600 PM PDT.
* At 335 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the Providence Mountains State Rec Area and
around Kelbaker Road. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Kelbaker Road, Mitchell Caverns, Kelso and Essex Road.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.