Flash Flood Warning issued July 23 at 5:09PM PDT until July 23 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 509 PM PDT, Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain fell across the area
between Mitchell Caverns and Kelbaker Road prior to 4 pm.
Thunderstorms have since dissipated over the area, but flash
flooding is expected to be ongoing until 6 PM PDT.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Kelbaker Road, Mitchell Caverns, Kelso and Essex Road.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.