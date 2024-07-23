Flash Flood Warning issued July 23 at 5:09PM PDT until July 23 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 509 PM PDT, Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain fell across the area

between Mitchell Caverns and Kelbaker Road prior to 4 pm.

Thunderstorms have since dissipated over the area, but flash

flooding is expected to be ongoing until 6 PM PDT.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Kelbaker Road, Mitchell Caverns, Kelso and Essex Road.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.