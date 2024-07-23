Heat Advisory issued July 23 at 10:35AM PDT until July 25 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…High temperatures of 99 to 106F. Hottest day is Thursday.
Low temperatures in the 70s.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Moderate heatrisk.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.