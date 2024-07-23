Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 23 at 3:03PM PDT until July 23 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

SVRSGX

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 400 PM PDT.

* At 302 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles southwest

of Newberry Springs, or 14 miles southeast of Daggett, moving west

at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Apple Valley, I-15 Between Victorville And Barstow, and northern

Lucerne Valley.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.