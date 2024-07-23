Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 23 at 3:29PM PDT until July 23 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 329 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles south of
Daggett, moving west at 10 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
I-15 Between Victorville And Barstow and northern Lucerne Valley.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.