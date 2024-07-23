Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 12:09PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 1209 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Twentynine Palms. This thunderstorm was nearly stationary.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of San Bernardino and
Riverside Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
this storm passes.