Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 12:09PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 1209 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Twentynine Palms. This thunderstorm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of San Bernardino and

Riverside Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.