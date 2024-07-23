Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 12:43PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

At 1243 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Twentynine Palms, moving northwest at 10 mph.

