Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 12:43PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 1243 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Twentynine Palms, moving northwest at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Lost Horse-Keys Village.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
this storm passes.