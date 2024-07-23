Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 1:57PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 157 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles southwest of Lucerne Valley, moving west at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Hesperia, Apple Valley, Lucerne Valley, and Hwy 173 Between Lake

Arrowhead And Hesperia.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.