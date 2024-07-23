Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 1:57PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 157 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles southwest of Lucerne Valley, moving west at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Hesperia, Apple Valley, Lucerne Valley, and Hwy 173 Between Lake
Arrowhead And Hesperia.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.