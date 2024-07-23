Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 2:16PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 216 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm Desert, or 7 miles east of Anza. This

thunderstorm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Southeastern Palm Springs, Anza, Aguanga, Hwy 74 Between Anza And

Palm Desert, Hwy 74 Between Mountain Center And Anza, Mountain

Center, Hwy 79 Between Oak Grove And Aguanga, Hwy 79 Between Warner

Springs And Oak Grove, Hwy 74 Between Hemet And Mountain Center,

Cahuilla Indian Reservation, Lake Hemet, and Santa Rosa Mountain.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.