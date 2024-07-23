Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 2:52PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 252 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13
miles southeast of I-15 Between Victorville And Barstow, moving
northwest at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Apple Valley, I-15 Between Victorville And Barstow, northern Lucerne
Valley, Hwy 247 Between Lucerne Valley And Barstow, and Helendale.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.