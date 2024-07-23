Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 2:59PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 259 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Warner Springs, or 12 miles south of Anza, moving northwest at 15

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Anza, Aguanga, Warner Springs, Hwy 79 Between Warner Springs And Oak

Grove, Hwy 79 Between Oak Grove And Aguanga, Hwy 79 Between Santa

Ysabel And Warner Springs, Cahuilla Indian Reservation, Oak Grove,

and Los Coyotes Indian Reservation.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.