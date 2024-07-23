Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 3:24PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 324 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Johnson Valley, or 9 miles northeast of Onyx Summit, moving north at

5 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Eastern Lucerne Valley, western Johnson Valley, Hwy 18 Between

Baldwin Lake And Lucerne Valley, Baldwin Lake, and Hwy 38 Between

Onyx Summit And Sugarloaf.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.