Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 3:57PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

By
Published 3:57 PM

At 357 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13
miles north of Eagle Mtn, or 22 miles north of Desert Center. This
thunderstorm was nearly stationary. Additional storm development was
seen just east of SR-177.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of San Bernardino and
Riverside Counties.

This includes CA Route 177 between mile markers 19 and 27.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content