Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 3:57PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 357 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13

miles north of Eagle Mtn, or 22 miles north of Desert Center. This

thunderstorm was nearly stationary. Additional storm development was

seen just east of SR-177.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of San Bernardino and

Riverside Counties.

This includes CA Route 177 between mile markers 19 and 27.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.