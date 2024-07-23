Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 3:57PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 357 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13
miles north of Eagle Mtn, or 22 miles north of Desert Center. This
thunderstorm was nearly stationary. Additional storm development was
seen just east of SR-177.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of San Bernardino and
Riverside Counties.
This includes CA Route 177 between mile markers 19 and 27.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.