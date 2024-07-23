Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 4:22PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 422 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13

miles south of Twentynine Palms Airport, or 13 miles south of

Twentynine Palms. This thunderstorm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of San Bernardino and

Riverside Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.