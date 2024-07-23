Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 4:22PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

By
Published 4:22 PM

At 422 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13
miles south of Twentynine Palms Airport, or 13 miles south of
Twentynine Palms. This thunderstorm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of San Bernardino and
Riverside Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content