Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 5:20PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 520 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles northwest of Cottonwood Visitor, or 17 miles northwest of
Chiriaco Summit. This thunderstorm was nearly stationary.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of San Bernardino and
Riverside Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.